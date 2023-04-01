April Fool’s Day | The pranksters were already longing for summer: parrots at Espalle, an ice cream kiosk from the Turku funicular

The authorities also threw themselves into the open in their communication in honor of April 1st.

April As usual, the 1st day brought April Fools’ jokes to the social media accounts of the authorities as well.

The city of Helsinki said on Twitter that the Esplanadi area will turn into a summer oasis with parrots imported from Korkeasaari.

No other animals were mentioned in the city’s update, although there is a chimpanzee wandering in the background. One of the commenters suspected that chimpanzees shouldn’t be allowed to run free in Espa because they might nibble on people’s ice creams and snacks.

Also The city of Turku was already looking to the coming summer. According to the city’s website, the market square will get a new ice cream kiosk when the funicular’s constantly out-of-order carriage is moved to a better use. Turku said that he would offer the first hundred customers of the kiosk a bucket of soft drinks in the afternoon.

According to the city, the people of Turku were also asked what further use the funicular carriage could be recycled for. In the answers, the wagon was suggested as a fish smoker, a museum display case and a rental unit, among other things.

Helsinki In the morning, the urban environment department said on its Twitter account that Havis Amanda’s statue will be replaced Called Kallio with a visual sculpture – of course immediately on April 1.

The design of the statue was praised in the comments as excellent: it has a wide intermediate level where championships are celebrated.

The urban environment has attached an old update to the top of its Twitter account: “We have received feedback that joking is not part of good communication.”

To the Statistics Finland this year, one April Fool’s update wasn’t enough, but it created a whole series of word-twisting microstats. Statistics Finland says that it serves smaller target groups than before.

Micro-statistics include, for example, statistics on whisking by Finns, i.e. how much time professional and amateur bakers spend whisking eggs on a weekly basis.

If the update of the Kruunusillat project is to be believed, apartments will be built on Kruununvuorensillat’s support column.

About summer festivals The province said on April Fool’s Day that it would return to analog time next summer. According to the Facebook update, filming with all digital devices, including smartphones, is prohibited inside the festival area. The use of disposable cameras is allowed, and photos are developed during the event from films of 24 images in up to an hour.

The province will give up the festival application this year, but schedules and festival information can be ordered in advance by letter or fax.

“This would be an absolutely wonderful idea and I would definitely participate in festivals that had these rules. Now don’t be April Fools with good things!” commented on the update.