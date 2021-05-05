The month of April again provided a respite in the list of unemployment in the Region of Murcia. Like in March, the number of unemployed fell in the Community, specifically by 2,629 people, 2.16% less in relative terms, according to unemployment data made public this Tuesday, April 6, by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). It has already been two months in a row in which the number of citizens without work has fallen, a sign that the economy and the labor market are reactivated little by little after more than a year marked by the coronavirus health crisis.

The positive data reported from the Ministry of Labor indicate that There are already a total of 118,844 people in the Region of Murcia without work after the decrease of 2,629. At an annual level, about 365 days fully marked by the arrival of the pandemic in the Region, SEPE data show an increase of 4,636 more unemployed citizens since March 2020, 4.06% more.

Unemployment data by sectors



By sectors, that of Services is the one that concentrates almost all the decline of the number of unemployed for the month of April in the Region of Murcia. In absolute terms, decreased by 1,671 people (2.12% less). The total number of unemployed in this sector drops to 77,077. It is followed by Agriculture, where the number of unemployed citizens fell by 648 to 8,848 in total.

Just after the Industry is placed, with 148 fewer unemployed, and Construction, with a decrease of 148 in the number of unemployed. The worst data by sectors is left by the group without previous employment, which grew by 110 citizens, 0.91% in relative terms.

By sex, with regard to male unemployment, this stood at 46,752 people (1,293 less), while the female reached a total of 72,092 people (1,316 less). Regarding registered unemployment among foreigners in the Region of Murcia, during April it stood at 16,716 people (642 less), a decrease of 3.70%.

Number of contracts



The total number of contracts in the Region of Murcia it rose in April in relation to the previous month by 5,121 (6.47%), standing at 84,303 total contracts. Year-on-year, hiring grew by 38.80% in Murcia (23,564 more contracts) compared to the 101.57% increase in the rest of the country.