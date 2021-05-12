A boat with migrants hits the shores of Roma, Texas, on April 30. JOHN MOORE / AFP

Joe Biden’s government has avoided calling the situation on the southern border a crisis, but April saw a new increase in migrant crossings. The past month has become the one with the most illegal income since April 2000. More than 178,000 people entered the United States irregularly, which represents 3% more compared to March, another month with historical figures, according to the data published this Tuesday by the Office of Customs and Border Protection, the CBP, for its acronym in English. The arrival of unaccompanied children has subsided a bit.

Of the 178,622 people detained by border agents, the majority group continues to be single adults. The United States expelled in hot to 111,714 guys thanks to the Title 42 standard, which Donald Trump established in times of the pandemic and which Biden has left in force to facilitate the return of migrants. 62% of arrests made by CBP end in expedited deportation.

“CBP continues to see a large flow of illegal migration along the southern border,” said Troy Miller, the office’s acting commissioner, who is awaiting Congress approval of Biden’s appointment to the position.

The minors alone became the most public face of the phenomenon that marked the first weeks of the Biden Administration. Hundreds of families from the Northern Triangle sent their children, nephews and adolescents from Central American towns to travel the dangerous route north in the hope of reuniting with parents or relatives in the United States. In April, US authorities found 13,962 minors at the border, 12% less than those who arrived a month earlier (18,800).

On Friday, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, explained in Donna (Texas) the redesign of the Government in the treatment of the cases of migrant minors. The Administration intends to prioritize sending people to specialized shelters and reduce time in CBP detention centers. “They are not the place for a child,” Mayorkas said of the facilities, known colloquially as ice boxes because of their low temperatures. The specialized shelters, on the other hand, will be supervised by the Department of Health and Human Services. They will be there until they are reunited with their family members.

The flow of unaccompanied minors flooded CBP detention centers along the border in March with more than 4,100 children in custody. The situation took off in April, passing an average of 2,895 people in charge of the authorities. The CBP has reported this Tuesday, May 11, only 455 people in the shelters. The waiting time in these has also decreased from 115 hours to 28.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will meet separately on June 7 and 8 and in their countries with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alejandro Giammatei. The theme will be border control to reduce the flow of migration from Central America. Harris, who has been in charge of the situation on the southern border, has announced that the United States is ready to increase humanitarian assistance in exchange for the nations to tighten their vigilance.

One of Washington’s strategies to reduce illegal immigration is to combat the mafias in charge of human trafficking. Operation Sentinel was launched in April, bringing together the efforts of the State Department, the FBI, the DEA and Justice. To date, the visas of 130 members of these gangs have been revoked and the government is working to freeze the accounts of these groups.

