Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French international star Antoine Griezmann, the Barcelona player, became a father for the third time, after his wife Erika Choprina gave birth to their third child and named her Alba, and the news seems normal, because many footballers have three children, but what is new for Griezmann is that his three children were born on April 8th. And his eldest daughter Mia was born April 8, 2016, then the second son Amaro came three years after Mia, 2019, and on the same day April 8, then the third child was Alba on the 8th of this month.

Griezmann’s wife wrote on her social media accounts, saying to her three children: You revolutionized our lives, grew up, learned and became better, Mama and Papa are proud of you, and for the joy you have brought into our lives as a small family, we love you without limits.

On the occasion of this new baby, Griezmann had to apologize for not attending the team’s training yesterday «Thursday» to attend the birth of his daughter Alba, after he obtained the approval of the technical staff led by the Dutch Ronald Koeman, and he trained today «Friday» with the rest of his colleagues, the day before the «El Clasico» match. Against Real Madrid tomorrow (Saturday).