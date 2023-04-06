Twenty years since a first atypical victory

Winning the first race in Formula 1 and being officially rewarded almost two weeks later, off the podium and on the eve of another GP. This was, in short, the strange and singular episode that saw the protagonist Giancarlo Fisichellaexactly twenty years ago, author of his first career success in the top flight at the end of the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix. A chaotic race, not without some fears due to violent impacts against the barriers (one of which involved a driver still present on the starting grid today), in which the rain it proved crucial to attend a podium ceremony with only two out of three riders present, and which closed the parentheses of two realities.

Eve

The 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, held at the circuit of Interlagos, it was the third round of a season that saw Ferrari still far from the top step of the podium. The Maranello team, reigning world champion with Michael Schumacher and lined up with a single-seater named in memory of Gianni Agnelli, failed in fact to impose itself in the previous rounds in Australia and Malaysia, arriving in Latin America with the main aim of returning to success. The first comforting signals came from Rubens Barrichello who, driven by the support of his compatriot public, conquered the pole position in qualifying on Saturday. Few, as often happened that season, did not think of an ‘unscheduled’ event such as the return to the standings of two struggling teams like Minardi and Jordan, with the latter in full crisis after the good results of the late 90s. Giancarlo Fisichella was present in the Irish team, who after the disappearance of Benetton in 2001 found a seat the following year in the team founded by Eddie Jordan, the same who reconfirmed him for 2003.

The race

However, on Sunday valid for the Brazilian GP, ​​already in the hours preceding the start, an enormously important non-sporting protagonist entered the scene, which later proved to be decisive for the outcome of the race: the rain. The torrential intensity of the precipitation prompted Race Direction to start behind the Safety Car, with the safety car destined to enter the track several times due to various accidents. Amid errors, contacts and withdrawals which also involved the drivers of the top teams (including Ferrari, knocked out for the first time with both cars since 1998), the one who managed to make a great comeback and implement the refueling strategy in the best possible way it was Fisichella himself, already author of an excellent qualifying in eighth position. During 54th lapthe Roman pilot was able to make the most of an error of Kimi Raikkoneneven passing ahead to the ranking. An episode, almost fifteen rounds from the end, destined to go down in history.

The first outcome

During the 55th lap, in fact, Mark Webber he lost control of his Jaguar a few meters from the finish line, violently impacting the barriers. In the crash, the Australian’s car lost its tyres, with one of these left dangerously in the middle of the track. In the following moments, the same was hit at full speed by the oncoming Renault of Fernando Alonso, at that moment 3rd in the standings and victim of a frightening collision, such that the Spaniard was subsequently transferred to the medical center for checks. When all this happened, Fisichella had already crossed the line to face the 56th lapwith the Race Direction deciding shortly after to suspend the race due to the rain and the numerous debris on the track. By regulation, however, the order of arrival is drawn up on the basis of the classification of the two previous laps. In this way, theoretically, Fisichella should have been declared the winner of the race, but this did not happen. For a timing system errorthe GP was discontinued at 55th lapthus considering the ranking of the 53rd roundwhen Raikkonen was still in charge. In this way, the Finn of McLaren was considered the winner of the Brazilian GP, ​​with Fisichella still on the podium in second position ahead of Alonso, who was absent as he underwent medical tests after the accident.

The mistake and the award ceremony at Imola

However, in the days following the checkered flag, the FIA he noticed the mistake. Calculating the race actually finished on lap 56, the Federation re-established the new classification order on the Friday following the GP, thus appointing winner Giancarlo Fisichella. For the Roman driver it was his first success in Formula 1, the first for an Italian since Suzuka 1992, when Riccardo Patrese triumphed. Conversely, Jordan saw its own driver win for the fourth e last time in its historyas well as an engine Ford Cosworth for the 176th and last time. With a curious celebration on the finish line of Imolasite of the following San Marino GP, Raikkonen handed the winner’s trophy to Fisichellawho was thus able to regularly celebrate his first of three career victories in F1.