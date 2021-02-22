The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that the spring vacation will start on the fourth of April for a period of 11 days, ending on the 15th of the same month, and the third semester will start on the 18th of the same month.

The spring vacation for students is scheduled to start on March 28 and will continue until April 15, according to the school calendar announced by the Ministry of Education at the end of the last academic year.

The calendar indicated that the spring vacation is for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, as for the rest of the private schools that apply a foreign curriculum, the vacation is either for a period of three continuous weeks according to each emirate and the dates shown, or two continuous weeks and a third week distributed throughout the year.

The Foundation stated in a circular issued yesterday that teacher training will be a week to be implemented during the period from March 28 until April 1.

The activities of the training week target 37,000 educational cadres in the educational field, including school leaders, by default using the “Microsoft Times” program and the electronic training platform.

The training work is undertaken by a group of specialized scientific cadres in the required specializations through which the participants of the training programs or the trainers will acquire an accurate practical view of the evaluation, and get acquainted with the best practices and the latest techniques in the evaluation of all academic subjects and specializations, during which the participants received intensive training in advanced training skills.





