Miami (dpa)

Polish former French Open champion Iga Šviontik rose to the top of the women’s world rankings, after defeating Swiss Viktoria Gulbec 6/2, 6/0 at the Miami Tennis Championships, and the retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Švientek, who won the two most recent 1000-point tournaments this year in Indian Wells and Doha, took the win in one hour and 14 minutes.

The 20-year-old, who won the French Open in 2020 and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, will officially become the world’s number one when the rankings are updated on April 4.

Barty’s name will be removed from the rankings at her request, after she officially announced her sudden retirement this week at the age of 25, despite winning the Australian Open this year and the last Wimbledon championships.

Švientek became the 28th woman to top the WTA rankings, and the youngest player to rise to the top of the rankings, since Danish Caroline Wozniacki achieved it in 2010.

Spain’s Paula Padusa beat Czech Marie Bozkova 7-5, 7-5 in two hours and three minutes, and Padusa will meet in the third round with Yulia Botnetsova of Kazakhstan, after she beat Ukraine’s Sia Tsurenko 6-3, 4-6, 7/5, and bid farewell to Greece’s Maria. Sakkari, seeded fourth in the tournament, took part in the competition after losing to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Czech Petra Kvitova needed three sets to defeat the French Clara Boyle, who won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes.

American Jessica Beguela beat her compatriot Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4, and American Corey Gauff defeated China’s Qiang Wang 7-5, 6-4, while Belgian Elise Mertens, ranked 20th in the tournament, lost to Czech Linda Frovertova 7-5, 2 / 6 and 6/1.