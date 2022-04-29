Just one year ago, protests began in Colombia that marked the contemporary history of the country. The social unrest shared by millions of people, fueled by state violence, has not yet dissipated and today plays a fundamental role in the presidential campaign, where the conservative Federico Gutiérrez, candidate of “continuismo”, faces the centrist Sergio Fajardo. , and the candidate of the progressive left, Gustavo Petro.

On April 28, 2021, a year ago, the youth of Colombia defied the pandemic and took to the streets of the country’s cities. Hundreds of thousands of dissatisfied people then came out to express their opposition to the tax reform project presented by the government of the conservative president, Iván Duque.

But when those protests began to shake the country in late April, social frustration was already running deep in this South American nation. As a consequence of the effects of thirteen months of the pandemic, Colombia, the fourth largest economy in Latin America and one of the most unequal countries in the world, had registered a 6.8% drop in its gross domestic product (GDP) and an increase in unemployment. above 16%.

The reform proposed by Iván Duque further inflamed the situation and unleashed a strong mobilization in the streets. The most controversial measure of what had been presented as the “Sustainable Solidarity Law” was the application of income tax to people who earn more than 2.4 million pesos a month (663 dollars). This meant taxing the labor income of the lower-middle class.

By thus shifting responsibility for the empty state coffers to its middle class, the government hit a wall. Four days of protests throughout the country were enough for the president to be forced to announce the withdrawal of his reform.

Police violence and a profoundly liberal economic model

But the withdrawal of the reform was not enough to appease a population pushed to the limit by police repression and dozens of deaths, also denounced by human rights organizations and the international community. Throughout the protests, the Duque government maintained a hard line against the protesters, whom the president called “vandals” and “terrorists.”

He even accused them of being infiltrated by guerrillas and drug traffickers, financed by Russia and Venezuela, and allegedly manipulated by the leader of the Colombian left, Gustavo Petro. Something that was never shown.

However, although the social crisis was fueled by the decisions and policies of an extremely unpopular president, it was mainly a product of the economic and social policies applied in Colombia since the early 1990s.

Despite the establishment, in 1991, of a relatively progressive Constitution, which enshrined some basic social rights and affirmed the multicultural nature of society, the legislation and regulations of the 1990s were geared towards making the economy more flexible and liberal.

For more than 40 years, Colombia has opted for a deeply liberal economic model, which has caused more and more people to be left on the sidelines.

May 2022: a crucial presidential election marked by an advance of the left

A year after these historic demonstrations for the country, all eyes are now on the presidential elections of May 2022. Elections that will be played between the new impulses inspired by a youth with progressive aspirations and the old dynamics that are still strongly rooted.

As a sign that lines are moving in Colombia, on March 13, the left-wing coalition called ‘Pacto Histórico’ made a breakthrough in the legislative elections by obtaining the most votes.

Although this is a moderate advance, it changed the political center of gravity in both chambers. The Historical Pact won 16 of the 102 seats in the Senate (compared to 3 in 2018) and 25 of the 165 in the Chamber of Deputies. Another relevant fact, the Democratic Center of former President Álvaro Uribe, for a long time one of the main representatives of the hard right, went from 32 to 16 deputies and from 19 to 14 senators.

An economist by training, Petro was in his youth a guerrilla member of the M-19 organization, later a deputy several times and mayor of Bogotá. His program focuses on the fight against social inequalities and the implementation of a development model that is emancipated from the extraction of oil and coal. The candidate, who avoids saying that he is from the left, has distanced himself from the socialist government of neighboring Venezuela. But his right-wing opponents see him as a ‘dangerous communist’.

In the first round of the presidential elections, the candidate of the ‘Historic Pact’ will face the candidate of the conservative right, Gutiérrez, and the centrist candidate, Fajardo, who is very weak in the race, among other more minority options. .

The next Colombian elections will be crucial and will be the second after the signing of the peace accords with the former FARC guerrilla. Although, more than five years later, this has not been achieved, the war is no longer as much at the center of the political debate as it was for forty years, but it continues to exist in many areas of the country.

The political dialogue has evolved, and now the candidates confront their views on issues related to corruption, the economy, inflation, insecurity, and social inequalities.

