On the notes of Bella Ciao, the parade of the Anpi Roma started in Rome to celebrate the Liberation Day. To open the demonstration, which will cross the places of the resistance, is the banner of the partisans. Many flags flying in the square between tricolors, red flags and flags of peace and Emergency. Among the banners that of the CGIL: “We with the fascists finished talking on April 25, 1945”.

Controversy over anti-US and anti-NATO slogans on some banners. “Enough wars, against Putin and against NATO ”, reads the one of the Communist Refoundation on display in Largo Bompiani. A little further on stands a banner with the representation of death holding a scythe and wearing a US flag as a cloak. I agree with these flags, they are inappropriate – comments the provincial president of Anpi Rome, Fabrizio De Sanctis, in the square for the demonstration – Now we will deal with them. We are grateful to the allies and to the thousands of young Americans who died for the liberation of Italy “.

“We want to maintain our country’s sense of fundamental national holiday and the sense of emotion for the fallen of the Resistance – he adds – We have always condemned the occupation of a sovereign state. The central theme is peace. We are against sending arms and the rearmament of Europe “.