Posters depicting the upside down photos of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara were posted in Naples under the tombstones that in various points of the city they remember the martyrs of the Four Days, a popular insurrection that took place between 27 and 30 September 1943 and ended with the expulsion of the German army. On the posters, Meloni’s photo is accompanied by the words “Ready! (to ruin the country)”; on the other posters the writing “Happy April 25th” is accompanied, in the case of La Russa, by the writing “from the president of the nostalgics”, Valditara by the writing “from the minister of humiliation and repression” and the photo of Piantedosi by the writing “from minister of deaths at sea”.

The activists of the social center ‘Ex Opg – Je so’ crazy’, from which the political experience of Potere al Popolo was born, claim the action and write: “From the streets, squares, schools and universities comes a message simple and clear: Naples is, and always will be, anti-fascist Naples repudiates this government, the government of hatred, and we loudly reiterate it on the occasion of April 25, the day in which we remember the sacrifice of the partisans, of hundreds of thousands of women and men who courageously organize themselves to free this country from Nazi-fascism. The most beautiful and proudest page of history for Italy, the one built, desired, rejoiced collectively, this year takes on a different meaning and importance , during the year of the government of hatred, the most right-wing government in the history of our Republic”. Finally, the activists refer to this morning’s appointment with the “anti-fascist procession” which will start from Piazza Garibaldi.