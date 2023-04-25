Today, 25 April 2023, on the occasion of the 78th Anniversary of the Liberation, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, after having paid homage to the Monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria, he will travel to Cuneo, Borgo San Dalmazzo and Boves. At the Altare della Patria Mattarella will be accompanied by the premier, Giorgia Meloni, and by the presidents of the Senate and Chamber, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana.

Read also

In Cuneo, the head of state will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Resistance; he will then go to the Toselli Theater for the commemorative ceremony of the 78th Anniversary of the Liberation. In the afternoon Mattarella will move to Borgo San Dalmazzo where he will lay a laurel wreath at the Deportation Memorial and visit the Memo4345 Museum. Last stop in Boves: in Piazza d’Italia, President Mattarella will pay homage to the monument that commemorates the victims of the Boves massacre.

The President of the Senate, Ignatius the Russian, after having paid homage to the Altare della Patria accompanying the President of the Republic, he will be in Prague, where at 12.15 he will speak at the meeting of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the European Union. In the afternoon he will lay a wreath at the Jan Palach Monument, then visit the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

The premier Giorgia Meloniafter having participated in the ceremony of laying a laurel wreath at the Altare della Patria by the Head of State, at 10 he will be at the ceremony of laying a laurel wreath at the Mausoleum of the Fosse Ardeatine by the deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign, Antonio Tajanias an official representative of the government.

the interior minister, Matteo Piantedosiwill participate in Castelvetrano in the unveiling ceremony of the case containing the remains of Quarto Savona 15, the car in which judge Giovanni Falcone was traveling on the day of the Capaci massacre.

At the procession in Milan, the gold medal city of the Resistance, there will be, among others, the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein and the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala.