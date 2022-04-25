We need a new resistance



Today, April 25, we celebrate the anniversary of the Liberation of Italy. A national celebration to commemorate the liberation of our country from Nazi-fascism and the consequent fall of the regime. A party that this year, with the war just a few steps away from us, takes on a new meaning and becomes an opportunity to fight all forms of dictatorship and authoritarianism.

April 25, 1945 it is one of the most important dates in the history of Italy. It is precisely that day that the National Liberation Committee of Upper Italy proclaimed a general insurrection in all the territories still occupied by the Nazi-fascists, indicating to all the active partisan forces to attack fascist and German garrisons by imposing the surrender, the day before the arrival of the troops allies. Only a year later, the Prime Minister Alcide de Gasperi, together with King Umberto II, then prince and lieutenant of the Kingdom of Italy, declared April 25 a national holiday, “in celebration of the total liberation of the Italian territory”.

It is impossible to talk about this day without talking about the Resistencethat is the struggle waged by the partisans for the liberation of our country which began after the armistice of Cassibile in 1943.

Almost 200 years after these events, it is impossible not to stop and reflect on the state of our country, and of the whole world. Thinking about the 25 April, I could only ask myself: can we today say that we are still free men? Or maybe we are more oppressed than we were in those fateful years that marked the fate of our Italy?

He said George Orwell: “If freedom means something, then it means the right to tell people things they don’t want to hear.” If this is freedom, I can say no more than “we have lost”. In today’s society there is no freedom as Orwell conceived it. At the same time, if April 25 is “a feast of hope even more for young people”, so stated the president Sergio Mattarella in 2015, then we have really lost, because what future can we have in this society that ignores its history, and where do the institutions practically no longer enjoy the trust of citizens?

I want to recall another sentence, pronounced by the highest office in our country: “Fighting for a better world is possible and right“. Who fights the most today? Italian citizens continue to be harassed, they no longer believe in the false promises of politicians, but remain immobile in the face of a better future that seems increasingly distant. The beautiful proposals of the politicians are no longer worth anything. Empty words that never correspond to concrete facts. What is needed today more than ever are the values ​​of freedom, justice and work. Virtue of which we have been fasting for too long.

We need a new April 25th, a day to celebrate the regaining of Italy’s dignity, concreteness and professionalism. A day that is not dyed red or marked by a hammer and sickle, but which has as its reference points the reduction of taxes, the cutting of the pachydermic bureaucracy, the dignity of work, concrete help to real families in difficulty economic and that restores confidence to a people on the verge of suicide.

A Liberation by an incompetent and unjust political class capable only of squandering without far-sighted projects the money earned with extreme sacrifice by our grandparents, fathers and by us. A liberation from a vexatious tax system. A liberation from a divided politics, which spends time discussing empty issues, without looking at what the country really needs. A Liberation from those who hate institutions such as the Police, the Magistrates and all those who daily fight on the front line to ensure that we can live as free men.

We need a new one Resistence. A group of people who fight peacefully but with courage for the nation they want, a country where institutions are not enemies of businesses, workers and citizens. A Resistance that gives life to a new country where we mutually support each other, where we reach out to those who need it most to give everyone a dignified future and where politicians are chosen for their ability and competence and not because they are friends of friends and moreover, incapable and unprepared.

Dignity and sovereignty belong by right to the Italian people, this should be claimed on April 25th. Shouting it out loud, with all the breath we have in our throats. It is time to remind this political class. Time to remind ourselves. We need a cultural revolution to combat all this degradation that is destroying us day after day. Our history is in danger, our roots and our dignity go to waste. Economic, social and value degradation is growing inexorably. And nobody does anything to be able to put a stop to this tragic situation. Happy Liberation Day.

