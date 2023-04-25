“Yesterday Italy was represented here in Prague by my colleague President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana. I am here today as President of the Senate. We took turns because as you know, today 25 April is a very important day for Italy: it is the day in which the Liberation from the Nazi occupation in the Second World War and the defeat of fascism are remembered. Together with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the High Offices of the State this morning I solemnly testified at the Altare della Patria the commitment and sacrifice for freedom and independence as well as the absolute value of the Resistance in overcoming the dictatorship and in restoring democracy to Italy. The theme of this Conference – which today deals with totalitarianisms – goes precisely in this direction”. This was stated by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, in the opening words of his speech in Prague for the Conference of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the EU Member States.

For La Russa “the ability to counter any form of totalitarian regime could come from the implementation of courageous policies, from the ability to carry out real peace processes and bearing witness to the aberrations of all totalitarian regimes. Just as the European Parliament itself did just a few years ago by approving an important resolution on all the totalitarianisms of the last century. Today, taking advantage of my presence here in Prague, I wanted to add two important appointments to my agenda and which are linked to the theme of this Conference: I will therefore pay homage to the many victims of Nazi ferocity by going to Terezin and I have already been to the monument dedicated to Jan Palach, as I always did every time I came to Prague. And I did it again this time because I certainly could not disrespect your story. It was and is important in this important and prestigious venue to convey a very clear message: the national and European institutions must work and are working to ensure independence and freedom for their peoples”.