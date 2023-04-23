In view of the celebrations for April 25th, Gianfranco Fini invites Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to “say without ambiguity and reticence that the Italian right-wing has fully dealt with fascism when the National Alliance was born”. Interviewed on “In half an hour more” on Rai 3 by Lucia Annunziata, the former Foreign Minister of the Berlusconi government spoke of the need to overcome the differences with the Liberation Day at the gates: “Once again we have a 25 April of division, marked by controversies and brawls fortunately only verbal. Everyone must ask themselves why and do what they can to avoid the same conditions in the coming years. above all the right must do it, which today governs with an indisputable vote and because for some it would not have counted”.

“The right has done the math – observes Fini – Meloni say, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are of the Constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t justify it”. The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa had argued that anti-fascism was not included in the Constitution.

”Precisely because I have known Ignazio La Russa for a lifetime and Giorgia for a long time as well – continued Fini – I am convinced that they are aware of it. Ergo, especially the premier, because on his shoulders there is not only the leadership of the government but also the leadership of the Brothers of Italy, have the determination to clearly say what I know they believe to be true: freedom, justice, solidarity are anti-fascist values , because the are values ​​of the Constitution”.