Genoa – Tomorrow the Municipality of Genoa will celebrate the 77th Anniversary of the Liberation: after two years of pandemic limitations, the traditional deposition of crowns, the processions and the final ceremony in Piazza Matteotti are back in the presence and open to citizens. The mayor Marco Bucci will participate in all the initiatives. The commemorative prayer will be entrusted to president emeritus of the Constitutional Court, Giovanni Maria Flick.

The celebrations will open at 8 in the monumental cemetery of Staglieno with the formation of a procession and the deposition of wreaths at the Jewish camp, at the monuments dedicated to inmates and deportees in the Nazi concentration camps, at the Trento and Trieste memorial and, at 8.50 am, at the camp of the Fallen Partisans where a Holy Mass will be celebrated in suffrage .

The commemorations will continue at 10 with a gathering in Piazza della Vittoria from where, at 10.15, a procession accompanied by executions of the Sestrese Philharmonic will leave to reach, at 10.30, the Monumental bridge where wreaths will be placed at the shrine of the fallen partisans and the reading will be held. the motivation of the Gold Medal for Military Valor to the City of Genoa and the Surrender Act of the German troops. The procession will then arrive in Largo Pertini to lay other crowns and finally reach Piazza Matteotti where, at 11.15, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti will bring their greetings. The commemorative oration will be given by Giovanni Maria Flick. It will be broadcast from piazza Matteotti the ceremony in live streaming on Genoa Municipality, the official Facebook page of the Municipality of Genoa.

Tomorrow, from 10 to 19, the Museo del Risorgimento Mazziniano Institute will offer an extraordinary opening with free admission and the opportunity to admire the Act of Surrender of the German troops signed in Genoa on 25 April 1945 by General Gunther Meinhold at Villa Migone. It was thethe only European case in which a German army corps surrendered to the partisans. Two flags and some Resistance posters belonging to the Museum’s collection will also be displayed.