April 25, Milan in procession. The videos of Afafritaliani.it

National procession – started between the notes of Bella Ciao – on April 25 in Milangold medal city of the Resistance, which this year has as slogan ‘A great April 25th for democracy and the Constitution‘ to celebrate the liberation from Nazi fascism. Several thousand participants (according to the organizers 80-100 thousand people) who, after meeting in Corso Venezia, moved towards Piazza Duomo crossing Corso Matteotti, Piazza Meda, Piazza della Scala, Via Santa Margherita, Via Mengoni.

Milan, April 25: 80 thousand in procession. Schlein with a red handkerchief. The words of the Pd secretary and Mayor Sala. PHOTO

