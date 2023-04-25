April 25, 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy for Liberation Day. Info and times

Are the shops and supermarkets open or closed today, April 25, 2023, on the occasion of Liberation Day? It is a very heartfelt public holiday, in which the liberation of Italy from the oppression of fascism is celebrated. A day of celebration in which many do not work and take advantage of it for a picnic or to invite friends and relatives home. For this you may be wondering if today the supermarkets and shops, or shopping centers and outlets, are open or closed and what times are they.

It must be said that this April 25, 2023 falls on a Tuesday, and many have taken the opportunity to bridge the weekend that has just ended, taking Monday off. We can say that today supermarkets, shopping centres, megastores and outlet villages are practically all open from north to south, even if they generally observe a holiday opening.

In detail, among the supermarkets they are practically all open on 25 April 2023. Most of the over 150 Esselunga stores observe special opening hours from 8 to 20. Most of the Lidls are also open on the occasion of 25 April, the Festa of Liberation, as well as the Conads, even if with special hours. Even Coop, which in the past had 25 April as one of its flags, has changed its orientation a bit in recent years, and finding one of its supermarkets open today won’t be difficult. In these cases, the advice we give you is to check the opening and closing times of your trusted supermarket directly on the website, on social media or in person by going to the store.

For many, the occasion of April 25 will be propitious for a tour of the shopping malls, perhaps to go shopping. The Ikea stores are all open on April 25th. Finally, let’s see an overview of the main outlets, which are open but with special hours.