After the hot releases of recent months, April stands out for a couple of releases that are already causing discussion: on the one hand Stellar Blade, the action game made in Korea exclusive for PS5 which has been in production for years and promises to be a golden exclusive for Sony. Sand Land, a Bandai Namco game inspired by one of the most popular short works by the late master Toriyama, is also highly anticipated. At the end of the month, one of the historic Xbox exclusives, the online game Sea of Thieves, arrives on PlayStation.
Planetiles (PC) – April 3
Botany Manor (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S) – April 9
Children of the Sun (PC) – April 9
Ereban: Shadow Legacy (PC) – April 10
Turbo Kid (PC) – April 10
Lets! Revolution! (Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5) – April 11
Loretta (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 11
Sophia the Traveler (Switch) – April 11
Life Eater (PC) – April 15
Grounded (Switch) – April 16
Planet of Lana (Switch, PS5) – April 16
No Rest for the Wicked early access (PC) – April 18
Sker Ritual (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 18
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 23
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 23
Another Crab's Treasure (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 25
SaGa Emerald Beyond (PC) – April 25
Stellar Blade (PS5) – April 25
Sand Land (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 26
Manor Lords (PC) – 26 April
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! (Switch) – April 26
Top Spin 2k25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 26
Braid Anniversary Edition (Netflix, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 30
Sea of Thieves (PS5) – April 30
