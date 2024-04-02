After the hot releases of recent months, April stands out for a couple of releases that are already causing discussion: on the one hand Stellar Blade, the action game made in Korea exclusive for PS5 which has been in production for years and promises to be a golden exclusive for Sony. Sand Land, a Bandai Namco game inspired by one of the most popular short works by the late master Toriyama, is also highly anticipated. At the end of the month, one of the historic Xbox exclusives, the online game Sea of ​​Thieves, arrives on PlayStation.

Planetiles (PC) – April 3

Botany Manor (PC, Switch, Xbox Series X/S) – April 9

Children of the Sun (PC) – April 9

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (PC) – April 10

Turbo Kid (PC) – April 10

Lets! Revolution! (Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5) – April 11

Loretta (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 11

Sophia the Traveler (Switch) – April 11

Life Eater (PC) – April 15

Grounded (Switch) – April 16

Planet of Lana (Switch, PS5) – April 16

No Rest for the Wicked early access (PC) – April 18

Sker Ritual (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 18

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 23

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 23

Another Crab's Treasure (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 25

SaGa Emerald Beyond (PC) – April 25

Stellar Blade (PS5) – April 25

Sand Land (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – April 26

Manor Lords (PC) – 26 April

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! (Switch) – April 26

Top Spin 2k25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 26

Braid Anniversary Edition (Netflix, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – April 30

Sea of ​​Thieves (PS5) – April 30