The month of April is hot on our heels, which is why video game subscription services are giving away titles once again for those who just join the membership or those who continue to pay every 30 days. One of the first companies to announce such releases is Xboxwhich were revealed in a small teaser.

The first of these games is Out of Space: Couch Edition between 1st and 30th of April.The other title is Peaky Blinders: Mastermindavailable from April 16 to May 15. And of course, these days the March games are still available for purchase. So those who have not redeemed them yet have time to do so.

For now, it could be said that little by little Xbox The games that are released month by month are decreasing, that is because they want everything to move to the service of GamePass. The first step was to retire the retro 360 titles, and now the deliveries for Xbox One henceforth they are of not so great importance compared to other times.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that Gold games are no longer surprising, it seems that with each month they are getting worse, and it is noticeable that Microsoft is no longer interested in giving away flashy things. We’ll see if later if the game pass becomes mandatory to play online.