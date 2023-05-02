The April 2023 sales figures are in and really everyone seems to want a Kia.

Brand image, history, experience: it’s all a big pot of wet that is of no use to you in the end. If you want to score well as a manufacturer, you have to build good cars that the buyers want. It’s that simple. We have come to that conclusion before, but it is now once again confirmed now that the April 2023 sales figures have been announced by the BOVAG.

35% plus

In total there were 29,669 new cars registered. That is a very big plus compared to the exact period last year (April 2022). What’s the reason for that? Well, it’s mainly the delivery problems that are almost completely behind us. So now the brands can start catching up to meet the outstanding orders.

So you should not take the 35% increase as a sign that the economy is now 35% better than last year. Some of the cars that are now being delivered should have been delivered (a lot) earlier.

Sales figures April 2023: brands

What kind of cars are we talking about then? Well, first of all we have to congratulate Kia. That is the most popular car brand. More than 10% of all new cars sold this month are Kia. Volkswagen is close behind Kia. Numbers 3, 4 and 5 (Peugeot, Toyota and Renault) are very close together.

Position Brand Number Part 1 kia 3,052 10.3% 2 Volkswagen 2,762 9.3% 3 peugeot 1,936 6.5% 4 Toyota 1,899 6.4% 5 Renault 1,874 6.3%

Sales figures April 2023: models

When we look at the models, a few things stand out. The best-selling car is the Peugeot 208. The technically largely identical Opel Corsa is in third position. At number 2, Kia proves that there is definitely an interest in spicy meatballs and above all: A-segment cars!

Brands ignore this segment of small, clean and affordable cars because there is no dry bread to be earned. The Lynk & Co 01 is at 5, which again confirms that we Dutch like to buy a good car for a good price (lease, rent, borrow, barter), regardless of the brand. The technically almost identical Volvo XC40 is at 4.

Position Brand Number Part 1 Peugeot 208 912 3.1% 2 Kia Picanto 882 3% 3 Opel Corsa 872 2.9% 4 Volvo XC40 723 2.4% 5 Lynk & Co 01 699 2.4%

