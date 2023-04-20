April 20, for motorsport enthusiasts, is a historic date: this day, in 1887, the first car race was born, when Georges Bouton “won the first car race in the world”. But it was an “empty” victory and there were no champagne celebrations as Bouton and his co-driver were the only ones in attendance. And, in fact, it wasn’t even a classic automobile, but a steam-powered quadricycle.

Enough, however, to make history: the event was in fact a “test” organized by the newspaper “Le Velocipede” to see if Bouton’s car, which boasted a speed of 60 km/h, was capable of traveling the 29 kilometers between the Neuilly bridge in Paris and the Bois de Boulogne. For the record, Bouton and de Dion completed the test course in 1 hour and 14 minutes astride La Marquise, the quadricycle that took its name from the aristocrat’s mother.

Bouton, born in 1847, was an engineer who made a living building and selling mechanical toys together with another engineer, Charles Trépardoux. They had long dreamed of building a steam car, but didn’t have enough money to finance the project. This changed when in 1881 the wealthy Marquis Jules-Albert de Dion bought a toy locomotive that he had seen in the window of the shop run by engineers. He asked them to build another one, and impressed by their skill and passionate interest in building an automobile, he went into business with them. Thus was born the de Dion-Bouton automobile company which, for a time in the early 20th century, established itself as the largest automobile manufacturer in the world, renowned for quality and reliability.

However, the 29-kilometre time trial between the Neuilly bridge in Paris and the Bois de Boulogne also has another value: that of dispelling the legend that racing began “when the second car in the world was produced”. Evidently there was no need: the desire for competition is so strong that just one car was enough for the start of the races.