One hundred and twenty-six years ago, in just one month, sport changed its history: on April 3 the first issue of the pink (then green) newspaper, from 6 to 15 the first modern Olympics are held in Athens and on 19 April it is run for the first time the Paris-Roubaix
There are moments in which the news, the simple and banal news, turns into history. Yes, with a capital “S” to differentiate it from the events that, day after day, overlap and occupy our lives. History is something greater, it is a precise moment that marks the change of an era: it can be a scientific discovery, a revolution, a war. In the garden of sports this moment has a precise date: April 1896.
