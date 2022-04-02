The prank was logistically a lot of work, because the shows are shot at a great distance from each other. Fallon usually records in New York, while Kimmel has his studio in Hollywood, so the two took a plane to the other side of the United States. Videos show how the audience that attended the broadcast goes crazy when the gentlemen arrive.

The two presenters were already planning to play this joke in 2020, but then the corona pandemic threw a spanner in the works. “I think it’s great that we did this. I can’t believe we made it happen,” Fallon told Kimmel just before the start of his show Friday night.