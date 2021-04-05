An orphan kitten that was found on a wall has a perfectly split bicolor face.

The adorable cat, named Apricot, and his sister Pretzel were discovered by a family who had recently moved into their new home and were doing some construction work.

They were taken to Nashville Cat Rescue in Tennessee, where they were placed alongside two rescued mother cats, he reported. Bored panda.

It would be a very rare case of “chimera cat”: its cells contain two types of DNA (Instagram).

Apricot may be a genetic chimera cat, meaning its cells contain two types of DNA, caused when two embryos fuse, according to National Geographic.

The kittens were taken in by volunteer caregiver Kiki, who had recently taken care of two pregnant cats named Pickle and Olive.

Pickle gave birth to six kittens, one of whom unfortunately passed away, while Olive gave birth to a kitten a week later.

Apricot is in perfect condition (Instagram).

She had another baby 24 hours later and Kiki took her to the vet due to the long time between deliveries and the small litter size. Olive had an emergency cesarean section as there was still a deceased kitten inside her.

SURROGATE MOTHERS

Kiki brought Apricot and Pretzel to the shared litter, introducing them to the mothers slowly, and because both kittens were very young, Pickle and Olive they accepted them quickly and they hugged them in the two litters.

Both mothers are very close and even swap and take care of each other’s kittens as if they were their own children.

Pickle and Olive, the moms who never part (Instagram).

Speaking about moms Pickle and Olive, Nashville Cat Rescue told the publication: “They were still a bit shy and often greeted me with a hiss or grunt. However, it was clear that the girls loved each other and felt safe together.”

Pretzel, Apricot’s little brother (Instagram).

She added: “I spent as much time as I could with them, while respecting their need for space. I even sat on the floor and worked on my laptop most days. I wanted to make sure that when the babies arrived they would feel comfortable with me helping them as needed, or just doing simple necessities like weighing the kittens on a daily basis. ”

Now the center asks that the two rescued mothers stay together, even when it is time for them to be adopted in a few weeks.

