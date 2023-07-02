Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/02/2023 – 7:01 am

Share



The text of the tax reform – expected to be voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this week, after 35 years of frustrated attempts – has the face of Bernard Appy, an economist who has been poring over the current project for eight consecutive years.

Chosen by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to head an extraordinary secretariat created especially to work for the approval of the reform in two stages throughout 2023, Appy prefers to stay away from that label and leave the protagonism to Congress. But he is also behind the negotiations, following the maxim that is always repeated in Brasília: without the government’s participation, the reform does not advance.

In Brasilia, the nickname “Apinaldo” became the synthesis of the text of the reform. While Appy is the technical formulator of the proposal, the rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), makes political seams to create the conditions for approval.

The clash with the services and agribusiness sectors and with tax experts, the most resistant since the beginning of the reform discussions, cost Appy the reputation of being “intransigent” and of being “financed by the industry”.

Criticisms that continue to be used by those who want to stop the reform, but that have been losing strength as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), paves the way for the vote. Those who counted on the reform being barred are now rushing to negotiate.

It is not the first time that Bernard Appy has led discussions in the Executive Power for the implementation of the reform. He began to delve deeper into the subject when he headed the Secretariat for Economic Policy, between 2008 and 2009, during the second term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Before taking over Lula’s Economic Policy Secretariat, Appy had held the position of Executive Secretary of the Treasury, in which, as he has already stated, he spent 80% of his time trying to hold back public spending. He arrived at the PT government thanks to an experience he had had early in his career, as an economic advisor to the PT leadership in the Chamber of Deputies, between 1989 and 1991.

Appy had been, in the 1980s, a colleague at the School of Economics, Administration, Accounting and Actuarial Science at the University of São Paulo (FEA-USP) with Fernando Sampaio, son of Plínio de Arruda Sampaio. The then PT deputy invited Appy to work as an advisor in the house. There, he had contact with the creation processes of a bill, which would help him in the elaboration of the text of the reform.

CRISIS

Appy left Brasília in 2009, after seeing that the tax reform would not move forward and after spending 2008, as well as the entire Ministry of Finance, focused on the financial crisis that shook the world. Upon returning to São Paulo and after a brief stint at BM & FBovespa, he returned to work at the consultancy LCA, a company in which he had been a partner between 1995 and 2002.

Even opponents of the reform highlight Appy’s persistent work in keeping the issue of tax reform alive for years, when few others were doing it. For allies, he is seen as a prepared technician, who unequivocally knows the VAT issue and found in Minister Haddad the political capital to take the proposal forward.

Among businessmen, governors and mayors, the distrust that falls on him, Haddad and President Lula continues to be the risk of raising the tax burden – an issue that will require more negotiations.

wanted by Estadão to comment on Ribeiro’s report, Appy followed the script of saying little in order not to commit: “The opinion confirms the maintenance of the main guidelines for a reform of consumption taxation based on the best international practices, respecting the specificities of Brazilian federalism, and that contribute to generating economic growth, employment and income”.

Even before the vote, Appy is already poring over the regulation of the PEC and the elaboration of the second phase of the reform, which will deal with the taxation of Income Tax. Due to a combination of political factors, he reached the heart of the reform when, in 2019, the then mayor, Rodrigo Maia, needed a proposal to modernize the tax system. He was the one who had one ready. Now, he’s closer than he’s ever been in the last 35 years to seeing it approved.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.























