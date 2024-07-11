Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:34

The extraordinary secretary for tax reform, Bernard Appy, commented that after the publication of the final text of the regulation of the new system, approved by the deputies in plenary this Wednesday, the 10th, the government will make calculations on the impact of the measure.

According to the secretary, there are changes to reduce the burden, such as changes to the selective tax and actions that reduce tax evasion, and others that put pressure on the rate, without mentioning which ones.

One of these changes was the inclusion of meat in the zero rate, a decision taken by the text’s rapporteur, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), in plenary.