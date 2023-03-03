By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said on Friday that the proposed change in the tax system provides for taxation on the destination of products, not on their origin, beyond the end of cumulativeness.

According to him, taxation at source, as currently occurs, inhibits the country’s growth and development.

“Taxation at source means taxing production, and at destination, it means taxing consumption,” he said at an event by the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud), held at the headquarters of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), in Rio de Janeiro.

“Production taxation generates a series of distortions and disputes between federal entities, and generates damage to the country’s competitiveness. It is a model that discourages companies from exporting,” he added.

Appy also stated that the approval of the tax reform, a priority for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s economic team, will contribute to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and will be beneficial for all states and all sectors of the economy.

He added that the effects of the reform on the collection and finances of states and municipalities will be diluted over time, and that the final result will be positive for everyone.

Appy reiterated that the government intends to carry out the tax reform in two stages, with the first focused on creating a single tax on consumption and, the second, on changes in taxation on income and payroll.

“This reform with VAT (value added tax) with better international features, without cumulativeness and taxation at destination, solves and corrects the national tax system. This has a positive impact on the country’s growth and everyone wins”, he said.

“That is the key point: in the aggregate, everyone wins.”