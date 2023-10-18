Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 12:50

The extraordinary secretary for tax reform, Bernard Appy, participated this Wednesday morning, the 18th, in the launch of the Mixed Parliamentary Front for Tax Reform, in an event held in Congress. Appy said he perceives the group’s formation as important and sees alignment with the government’s goals for reform.

For Appy, the front contributes to the central objectives of the changes.

“The initiative is of great importance to make the national tax system fairer and more progressive and increase Brazil’s economic growth potential,” said the secretary. “The change in the Brazilian tax system must have two very clear objectives. One of them is to make the system fairer and more progressive. The second objective is to increase the country’s growth potential”, he reinforced at the front’s launch event.

The secretary spoke about efforts to advance consumption and income reform. “We already have some questions about income in progress in Congress that go in the direction of closing loopholes that make people pay little tax. But we still have a lot of work to do on income taxation,” he said.

The changes relating to consumption taxation are being processed in the Senate through a proposed amendment to the Constitution already approved in the Chamber.

The expectation is that the Senate rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), will present his opinion on the matter next week. Proposals for changes regarding income taxation, however, are still being studied and prepared by the government.