Before leaving home, it is a good idea to review: keys, mobile… and wallet. Although today we could do without it. Bank cards, loyalty cards, Social Security cards, and even a driver’s license can be carried digitized on the phone, without the need for physical ‘plastic’. This is possible thanks, above all, to NFC or contactless technology (without contact), which allows information to be passed from one device to another when they are at a very short distance, either from the chip inserted in a bank card or from the mobile. These are the utilities.

Tickets and tickets



Boarding passes, concerts, exhibitions, access to sports centers and swimming pools. It is already possible without having a physical ticket or card. Some companies such as Renfe have their own ‘app’, but if the digital option for cards and tickets is often used, it is more useful to centralize everything in a single application such as WalletPasses. It reads the information in a QR code or Passbook-formatted link in the mail and doesn’t ask for as many permissions as other similar apps. Directions can be added by hand and ticket information is updated if there are any changes.

Health



The autonomous communities have applications available so that their citizens have easier access to their health data. In some, there are even ‘apps’ with the equivalent of health card data in QR format.

Bank card payments



Contactless payment has been extended during the pandemic to supermarkets and all kinds of stores and it is not necessary to carry a physical bank card; It works with its digital version, be it a debit or credit card. According to a study carried out by the reservation platform TheFork and the financial services company American Express, 20% of local businesses have included some new means of payment since the pandemic was decreed in March 2020 and contactless has grown in popularity. . According to this study, the majority of customers in the hospitality industry always use digital payment in restaurants: with a credit card (46%) or with a mobile phone (25%). Only 8% of diners always pay in cash.

The information contained in digital bank cards is encrypted, so there is no more danger of someone accessing the data than using a physical card. In addition, virtual card payment is a method accepted by most banks. Each operating system has its own ‘app’ to make these payments included from the factory: Google Pay in the case of Android and Apple Pay in the case of iOS, and the manufacturer Samsung has Samsung Pay. And some banks have their own ‘app’ for mobile payments.

The easiest method to pay in this way is to open said application of the operating system and add the card you want to use as a payment method, a procedure as easy as taking a photo of the physical bank card. Then, you just have to bring the phone close to the payment terminal with the NFC activated and in a couple of seconds the operation is done. It must be said that by adding the card as a payment method, it remains associated with the Google or Apple account for other services, which includes payment applications and platforms.

official documentation



You can now carry your driving license on your mobile with the Mi DGT ‘app’, in which you can consult the documentation of the vehicles that the user has, the points, pay the fines… Although the digital documentation in MiDGT It has the same validity as the physical one, it is recommended to continue carrying this in case there is no mobile coverage in the area where it is requested.

What is still necessary to carry in physical format is the identity card. As of the DNI 3.0 model, it no longer needed an electronic reader and that NFT technology was used directly with the mobile. The Ministry of the Interior has been preparing an application for a couple of years to be able to carry the DNIe 4.0 on the phone, although at the moment it is not possible to identify yourself without the physical DNI. On the other hand, the EU is working to create a European digital identification portfolio that unifies all the digital identification of its citizens in all member states: from medical prescriptions to renting a property or enrolling in a university, including the electronic DNI and driving license.

Keys



Smart locks can end up with physical ones. They are managed with a mobile application and are opened remotely from it or by bringing the phone or smart watch closer to the door. They can be used in homes, hotels or sports centers.