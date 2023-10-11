Of Health editorial team

To be able to take care of or assist other people, this figure increasingly makes use of technological innovation tools. Doxa Pharma research says so

Reserve medicines at the pharmacy and specialist visits to hospital; collect clinical documents; ask your doctor for drug prescriptions; receiving a medical consultation: these are just some of the healthcare activities that a caregiver has to carry out. And to do this, those who have to take care of a family member, or a person as a professional, are now increasingly using digital healthcare tools. Which? Sites or apps of the medical center, contacts Whatsapp, e-mail, messaging app. This is confirmed by research conducted by Doxa Pharma for Qwince, on 101 caregivers of chronic patients.

Who are the caregivers In the Istat Annual Report 2022 «The situation of the country»the caregiver is defined as «the person who cares for or assists other people (family members or otherwise) with problems due to aging, chronic pathologies or infirmities”. The figure of the caregiver, or family caregiver, is increasingly of central importance, especially in industrialized countries, due to the increase in the elderly population and the reduction in mortality, due to progress in the medical and diagnostic field (XX Report on chronicity policies – Fermi al piano, 2022). The research conducted by Doxa Pharma for Qwince therefore analyzed i emerging needs of these figures as part of their role in caring for the chronically ill. The caregivers interviewed are mostly aged between 35 and 54, 74% are employed and 56% are women. The people they care for are mainly elderly (65%) and adults (24%). 75% live in areas with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants. The patient profile cared for by the caregiver suffers from multiple chronic pathologies (53% have at least 2 comorbid pathologies), the most common being: diabetes, hypertension, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiac, oncological and eye problems. See also Siliquini (Siti), 'patients can demand vaccine against Zoster and pneumococcus'

The impact of patient management on the caregiver’s quality of life The care and management of a chronic patient certainly has a strong impact on the caregiver’s quality of life. In recent years, many studies and research have been conducted on the subject which show how managing a non-self-sufficient or sick family member is a complex and very demanding practice.

The caregiver often experiences an overload of responsibilities, as well as physical and emotional exhaustion.

The results of the Doxa Pharma research confirm this trend. Among caregivers, it emerges that the personal emotional state is influenced by the pathology suffered by the relative in a negative way in most cases. The most common feelings reported by interviewees are worry and a sense of helplessness. For 31% of those interviewed, the patient’s pathology has a negative impact on their mental health and 33% of the latter declare that they have needed psychological support. Furthermore, as also emerges from the socio-demographic data, it is important to underline that an important share of caregivers is made up of young adults

. See also Covid and masks, Clementi: "Keep them in high-risk transport and contexts"

Caregivers therefore risk paying a very high price in terms of health and personal fulfillment, dedicating their time, energy, balance and well-being to the family. From the XX Report on chronicity policies: «Those who experience this condition do not talk about it easily: he thinks he is an isolated case, he doesn’t feel understood and he doesn’t know who to talk to. The risk is to become increasingly marginalized in the absence of a support networktriggering a spiral of suffering and exclusion from friendships, relationships, passions, which puts one’s future at risk.”

The support of digital tools for assistance In addition to direct assistance tasks, such as preparation of mealstaking care of the patient’s personal hygiene, helping with administration and correct taking medicationsthe caregiver, to manage the chronic pathology suffered by the patient he or she takes care of, also carries out indirect tasks (for example the management of administrative and bureaucratic practices, accompany the patient to visits…). Among the activities carried out by the caregiver it emerges that, in the last 6 months, they have carried out numerous activities, especially regarding the booking of medicines at the pharmacy (87%) and the booking of specialist visits (81%), the withdrawal of clinical documents (80%), asking the doctor for prescriptions (72%), receiving a medical consultation (67%). The interactions and contact methods adopted by caregivers are above all multi-channel. See also Surgery, Scatizzi (Acoi): "Better performance for a more sustainable system"

This sample, also considering the socio-demographic characteristics, is very open to the use of digital channels in the health sector. For example, all caregivers say they have made use of at least one digital modality among those investigated to collect medical reports in the last six months (e.g. medical center website or app, WhatsApp contacts, e-mail…). Furthermore, in communicating with the doctor and other health professionals, the caregiver not only confirms a multi-channel attitude that has already emerged among patients, but also greater use of digital channels (e.g. messaging apps) compared to patients.