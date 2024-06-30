During a leisurely day of hiking with friends, a lot can go wrong: your fitness deteriorates more quickly than you think, one of the group has an unfortunate fall and is limping from then on, or the weather changes with heavy rain and you have to find the fastest way back to the car. In such situations, good advice, good equipment and good decisions are required. But you will probably have at least a smartphone with you during the hike. You can find your way quite well with Apple Maps or Google Maps, even if many small hiking trails or several special destinations are not listed in these apps.