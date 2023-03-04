The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved the timetable for the end-of-semester exams for the various educational stages and academic tracks in Emirati schools and in private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

According to the schedule, students will take the Arabic and English exams in writing on the seventh and eighth of March, and the exam time will be from eight thirty until ten. Students complete their exams in Islamic Education on March 13, social studies on March 14, health sciences on March 17, mathematics on March 20, English language on March 21, physics on March 22, Arabic on March 23, and chemistry on March 24. As for the 12 students in the applied track, they will sit until March 14 exams for the same academic subjects, so that they will test applied mathematics on March 20, English language on March 21, applied sciences on March 22, and Arabic language on March 23, while the test period will be on Friday from nine to 11 before noon.