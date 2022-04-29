Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In Ordinary Session of the Cabildo de Culiacán the technical document corresponding to the Municipal Development Plan 2021-2024 was approved by a majority of those presentwhich clearly communicates the actions and government policies through which the fulfillment of its strategic objectives and institutional goals will be achieved.

The mayor, Lic. Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, pointed out that said document details the guidelines to be followed for the fulfillment of the purposes to be achieved in each axis during this second period of government, systematizing the proposals and demands of the people of Culiacan.

In this regard, he extended a thank you to the public for having participated actively and proactively in the consultation forums that were held to jointly find alternative solutions to the problems and basic needs of the population, in addition to the measures required for the development and progress of the municipality.

In the development of the Agenda, the opinions of the United Commissions of Finance and of Rastros, Mercados y Centrales de Abasto, the transfer of rights of two commercial premises located outside the Rafael Buelna Municipal Market, were voted in favor.

The Points of Agreement were also approved in relation to establish Parque Las Riberas as the official venue for the next Session of the Cabildo Abierteither; and the removal of obsolete materials deposited in the warehouse of the Directorate of Public Lighting, located on Calle Cedros in the Sinaloa neighborhood.

Likewise, the one corresponding to the authorization to the Municipal President, the Secretary of the City Council and the Municipal Treasurer, to enter into a Participation Retention Agreement for the operation of the programs of the comprehensive strategy of social food assistance and community development to be signed by this Government Municipal and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.