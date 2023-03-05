An agreement that can be summed up in five characters: 30×30. Protect 30% of the oceans by 2030. After more than a decade of negotiations, and after a week of nonstop negotiations at the United Nations, states around the world have reached an agreement on the High Seas Treaty, the treaty for the high seas.

A historic agreement, which finally protects the oceans beyond national maritime borders, i.e. beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast, or more than two thirds of all the waters on the planet. After the conclusion of the negotiations, on Saturday night, the diplomats, as well as the environmental associations, rejoiced. “The vessel has reached shore,” said Rena Lee, UN Ambassador for Oceans.

Various limits and prohibitions apply in a marine protected area: fishing is forbidden or limited, it is necessary to monitor and protect underwater flora and fauna and where it is forbidden to exploit the seabed for mining exploration or construction.

But why is this agreement so fundamental? Meanwhile, due to the vastness of the area involved. The oceans occupy 71% of the entire Planet (so much so that marine biologists and popularizers go so far as to call it Ocean Planet, instead of Planet Earth). The biodiversity of the oceans is enormous, and 90% of known species need the oceans in some way: either because they live under water or because they need its ecosystem services. The waters of the seas are also fundamental for the climate and for the equilibrium of the atmosphere. One fact above all: one breath every two, we owe it to the oceans. That is, more than 50% of the oxygen produced by nature every day comes from marine activities: algae, microorganisms and plankton. The sea is a blue lung, and it is essential that it is healthy.





The High Seas Treaty comes on top of some key international environmental and climate agreements. In 1987, the Montreal Protocol which outlawed the dangers of CFC gases to save the ozone layer; the 1997 Kyoto Protocol to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the Paris Agreements of 2015 to fight climate change all round and all together.

The agreement on the Oceans, despite being easily summarized with the formula “30×30”, is actually more complex than the other agreements: because it combines many facets. Biodiversity, climate, protection of balances. It will take months for the agreement to arrive on the tables of all global governments, and years for it to be implemented. In fact, it will be up to individual states to ratify the charter and find strategies to protect the seas. To date, only 7.7% of global waters are protected areas. The road, indeed the navigation, to get to the fateful 30 is long, very long. But from today we have a direction.