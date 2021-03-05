While the EU is waiting for its final verdict, it was already Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda in the United States approved. That’s right, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has just accepted Microsoft’s request for its agreement with ZeniMax. With this, the only thing missing is the European Commission’s approval so that it can finally be announced that the agreement has been closed. With this, ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, and all the games that comprise it will become part of the Xbox Game Studios.

Without a doubt, one of the things they look forward to the most fans of the Xbox brand is that the official announcement can be given that the Bethesda purchase has been approved. Since this means a radical change in the industry, and a beginning of generation for Microsoft and Xbox full of optimism.

Approved the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft in the United States

March 5, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a notice of effectiveness, which means that Microsoft’s application to acquire ZeniMax has been accepted by the regulator after a review process, or what is the same as the Bethesda purchase was approved. Microsoft had planned to complete the acquisition process in June. However, it can happen sooner now. The European Commission, which also has to review the agreement, is expected to issue its decision on the same day.

Microsoft first announced plans to buy ZeniMax, a parent company of Bethesda Softworks, id Software, Arkane and other studios, last September. In February, the company also created the Vault subsidiary to receive EU approval. The same that was reported will be temporary.