F1 in the USA

In recent years the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States has reached levels never seen before; one of the clearest proofs can be seen in this year’s calendar, with three appointments scheduled in the USA: in addition to the reconfirmed Miami and Austin, the third race, scheduled for November, will see the return of Las Vegas after forty years , albeit on a different track from the one built for the 1981 and 1982 GPs, then located in the hotel car park Caesars Palace. The incredible growth of enthusiasts a stars and stripes it could also lead to a unique milestone in the history of F1: that of a fourth appointment in the same country.

Another GP in New Jersey?

More than an unfounded rumor, it would be a concrete hypothesis and not to be discarded, especially after what was decided in the municipal council of Atlantic City (New Jersey) on Wednesday 22 March. Specifically, a project that would redevelop the old Bader Field airport in a racetrackwith the construction of a track about 4 km long which would meet the characteristics necessary to host a Formula 1 GP. Although no type of negotiation has been started with Liberty Media (as happened in the previous case in London), the however, the intention is to be able to include this circuit in the next world championships, with construction to be completed over the next six to nine years.

.@F1 is not involved with the Atlantic City, New Jersey real estate development that was reported this week to be building a “Formula 1 racetrack,” per source familiar, similar to the London situation last week. — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 24, 2023

The project

With an overall operation estimated at $2.7 billionAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding With The Developer DEEM Enterprises. As reported by Michael Binder, representative of the latter company in the Chamber, the plan (renamed “Reinassance at Bader Field”) also foresees the construction of 4,000 housing units, luxury condominiums, shopping centers and restaurants, many of which have solar panels on the roofs.

Space in the calendar

In the event that Atlantic City should actually be considered for a Formula 1 GP, this would still have to respect what has already been stated by the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali. The latter had in fact reiterated that the maximum number of appointments scheduled in the championship could not go beyond 24, even if the hypothesis of a year after year rotation change to be able to include various GPs without being completely excluded has not been excluded. However, the future circuit will have to face competition from other candidates such as China and Saudi Arabia, who intend respectively to return to the calendar and to propose a new circuit in addition to the already existing one in Jeddah.