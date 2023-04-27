The first step in the parliamentary approval of the first housing law of democracy portrayed a marker in favor of regulating and limiting the rise in rental prices by the progressive majority of this legislature and with the opposition of the right and the division of nationalism. He has also left another symbolic image this Thursday within the government coalition: the PSOE bench did get up this time after the debate to eloquently applaud the Minister of Public Works, Raquel Sánchez, from her party. The one from United We Can applauded the success of the norm and its representative in the Executive, Ione Belarra, but everyone remained seated. Nothing to do with the scenario observed last week in the same chamber to correct the call law of only yes is yes. The law prospered in any case with the support of 176 votes: those of the PSOE, United We Can, ERC and EH Bildu. The right and various nationalist parties —Basque and Catalan— rejected it because they argue that it does not fix the housing problem and invades regional powers.

The discussion on the first housing law of this democracy thus reached the plenary session of Congress, highly contaminated by the already electoral climate that exists in Spain, and not only in view of the local elections on May 28. The project was one of the great pending commitments of the progressive bloc that agreed to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, but ran aground due to the enormous differences in concept and ambition when it came to regulating the limits on rental prices in certain areas of some cities. The Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, highlighted that the internal negotiation and with its fundamental partners had taken three complicated years. The ERC spokesperson on the matter, Pilar Vallugera, specified that this “arduous” negotiation had cost 450 days. The head of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, also general secretary of Podemos, wanted to recall “for the memory of where we come from” that the norm had taken 40 years. Housing has previously been regulated in a fragmentary way with laws such as the urban leases law of 1994 or the land law of 1998.

After the debate, which lasted more than two hours, the vote was carried out at the end of the morning, which was decided with 176 votes in favor (PSOE, UP, ERC, EH Bildu, Más País and Compromís), 167 against. (PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, PNV, JuntsxCAT, PDeCAT, Canary Islands Coalition) and the only abstention from the BNG. After her, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, wanted to make an institutional statement in the patio to highlight the importance of the law as a “milestone of the legislature and of democracy”. Sánchez prophesied that “the levers and instruments” that this unprecedented state regulation will enable will mean “a paradigm shift” that will oppose the neoliberal model of the Land Law of 1998, of the right, which will consider housing “as a right and a good of first necessity”. The head of the Executive, who did not allow questions from journalists, took advantage of his impromptu appearance to congratulate himself on the Social Security affiliation data. Also to attack the “drift” of the PP and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for damaging “the reputation of Spain by delegitimizing the European Union” in the face of the reproaches formulated by the critical positions of a European commissioner to the project approved by the Board of Andalusia for Doñana.

The president also wanted to emphasize with his speech the importance he grants to the housing law and the introduction of this discussion now in the pre-campaign to confront the theses defended by the PP and the right in general. But in the course of the negotiation of this law, and in the debate this Thursday, it has been observed that the positions have also been divided with some of its usual partners and have served to differentiate between the parties that consider themselves nationalist, independentist, separatists and sovereignists, Basques and Catalans, partly in an electoral key in those territories.

Oskar Matute, spokesman for EH Bildu —one of the more or less frequent allies of the Government this mandate in Congress and relevant support now for the housing law compared to the no of the PNV (theoretical preferred partner for the rest of the legislature)— conceded that the project is “missing things”. However, he was content with this “first step” in the attempt to regulate rental prices. And, above all, he fought the argument that the regulation “invades” the powers of the autonomies, which is the mantra that harshly reproached the PNV project, Junts, PDeCAT, CC, BNG and the CUP. Aitor Esteban, from the PNV, and Ferran Bel, from the PDeCAT, later showed their astonishment at a press conference because ERC and Bildu “proclaimed themselves sovereignists and leftists” by allowing this theoretical resignation of jurisdiction. They understand that from now on the communities that make housing policies will have to provide data and parameters to the State through a new national Sectoral Conference.

Pilar Vallugera, from ERC, accepted that the initial law presented to them was “unpresentable”. She scored the point of having touched up almost all her articles and valued the relevance of “intervening in the rental market”, in front of the nationalists who excuse themselves with the right in the dispute over whose responsibility it is to do nothing . Faced with the punches of his true “independence sovereignty” pagafantasComing from some nationalist formations, Vallugera proudly defined herself: “I am a seditious red separatist.”

The deputy of Unidas Podemos, Pilar Garrido, stressed how difficult it has been to overcome resistance to the regulation of housing as a right and essential good “of the financial and economic oligarchies” in line with what Minister Belarra later emphasized. . The current leader of Podemos, first in the rostrum and after the president’s intervention in the courtyard at the end of the session, welcomed the “unprecedented social advance” and the theoretically simple but difficult objective of putting the project into practice: ” Build houses to live in and not to speculate”. And she concluded with a message for the present and the future about what the current progressive and plurinational majority that sits in the Government can achieve: “They lose the bank, the vultures, the funds. And the people win.”

The socialist spokesman, José Luis Ramos, began by highlighting that this Thursday, April 27, should be “marked in red as when important things are celebrated.” And there he equated the relevance of the norm to other key moments to establish the pillars of the Welfare State under PSOE governments such as the law of the universal right to health of Felipe González in 1986 or the law of dependency of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2006.

PP, Vox and Ciudadanos attacked the law for coming with the support of ERC and Bildu, for not fixing the housing problem and for prioritizing the interests and needs of squatters over those of rentiers and small owners. The popular Ana Zurita came to speak of “armed robbery.” Most of these spokespersons questioned the president’s campaign announcements about plans to build thousands of floors of public, social or subsidized housing when, after five years in office, he had hardly built any.