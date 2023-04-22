The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council yesterday approved the repair and conditioning works in eight more schools in the municipality for a total amount of 725,782 euros, as reported by LA VERDAD. The actions, which will take place this summer, are in addition to the eight announced in previous weeks at Government Boards, which represents an investment of more than 1.2 million euros.

The works will be carried out in the CEIP Francisco Noguera Saura (San José de la Vega), Our Lady of Fatima (Beniaján), San Félix (Zarandona), Our Lady of Tears (Cabezo de Torres), Santa Rosa de Lima and Ciudad de la Paz (El Palmar), Ntra. Señora de los Ángeles (Rincón de Seca) and Ntra. Señora de la Candelaria (Valladolises), sources from the City Council report.

The municipal executive also authorized a new asphalt renovation project on streets and roads in 18 districts of Murcia. A series of improvements to which an investment of 1,037,055 euros will be allocated “to respond to the requirements of the presidents of the Municipal Boards.”

At the same meeting, the green light was given to the call for the opposition to provide 16 new positions for Local Police officers. The number of places in the call may be increased by up to an additional 10%, taking into account the vacancies that may be generated, as long as this extension is approved before the start of the selection process exercises, add the same sources.

A fourth agreement was the go-ahead for the construction project of a large central roundabout in the West Industrial Estate, the amount of which represents an investment of 199,932.34 euros, 50% of which will be covered by the Murcia City Council and the Sewer. The request for the work has come from the Association of Entrepreneurs of the West Industrial Estate to gain security.