The FDA, the agency that regulates medicines in the US, has approved the first non-hormonal drug to treat the hot flashes that some women experience when they are in menopause. The drug is fezolinetant, developed by pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma, which will sell it under the name Veozah.

80% of menopausal women suffer from hot flashes, a sudden sensation of heat that in 25% of cases is a major obstacle to continuing with daily activities. To avoid this and other symptoms of menopause, hormone treatments are available to compensate for the decrease in its natural production. However, some women, such as those who have had breast tumors whose growth is sensitive to the presence of hormones, cannot receive these therapies. Furthermore, many women and even some doctors are reluctant to use hormonal treatments.

Last March, the magazine The Lancet published the results of a study that showed the potential of this drug, capable of blocking the neurokinin-3 receptor, a fundamental piece of the communication system with the place in the brain from which temperature is regulated, in the hypothalamus. There, the drop in estrogen is interpreted as a drop in temperature and sends a defense signal so that the blood vessels in the skin dilate, which the woman perceives as a sudden flush. Fezolinetant blocks that miscommunication quite successfully.

Antonio Cano, professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Valencia and co-author of that study, explained then that the frequency of symptoms is reduced by slightly more than 50% compared to placebo. That figure “would be only a little below what hormonal treatments offer,” he told EL PAÍS at the time. Cano considers that, when there are cases such as women who have had some types of tumor, “the treatment that should be used in the general population is hormonal”, although it can also be a second option for women who do not accept this type of treatments.

“It would be a second option that in terms of efficacy does not reach hormonal treatment, but it is far above other treatments that have practically no proven efficacy, such as phytoestrogens or serotonin reuptake inhibitors. [usados habitualmente para la depresión]which are used by many women with breast cancer, but do not have significant efficacy”, he stated.

