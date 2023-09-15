Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 7:07

This Thursday, the 14th, the Chamber of Deputies concluded the approval of the mini-electoral reform, a project that changes the Electoral Code, the Clean Record Law and weakens electoral transparency and accountability. In addition to shortening the ineligibility of revoked candidates, the approved text promises a “general release” in advertising and electoral expenses with cross-advertising between parties that are neither federated nor affiliated.

Acronyms can finance each other’s campaigns, which means that a candidate for deputy from one party can appear together with a candidate from another party, even if they are rivals. For example, shared advertisements for candidates from the PT, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, will be allowed.

The vote was divided into two parts – one completed on Wednesday, the 13th, and the other yesterday. In the first, the House approved with 367 votes in favor, 86 against and one abstention. Yesterday, the Chamber voted 345 yes, 55 no. One deputy abstained. The matter, which only had the opposite orientation from Novo and PSOL, now goes to the Senate before being sanctioned or vetoed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The approved text also changes the rules for counting the time for a convicted politician to be prevented from contesting elections and sets the deadline at eight years. Under the current rule, a deputy who is now impeached in the Chamber is ineligible for the rest of the term and for another eight consecutive years. If he is punished in the 1st year of his term, for example, he will be ineligible for 11 years. Under the mini-reform, this period of ineligibility would be just eight years after conviction.

2024

The project also makes the period of ineligibility more flexible in the case of presidents, governors and mayors who resign from their positions. The new text says that the eight-year count starts from the date of resignation. Currently, the period starts from what would be the end of the mandate.

In addition to ineligibility and cross-advertising, the approved text also sets the period for disqualification, that is, the period necessary for some professions to need to leave the position in order to be able to apply. In the current model, the deadline can vary between four to six months. The text sets the period at one semester.

In just under two months, the Chamber established a working group that produced the two projects that were urgently approved this week. Deputies hope that the mini-reform will be sanctioned by October 6th of this year so that it can be valid for the 2024 municipal elections.

The president of the Working Group that gave rise to the projects is Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ), daughter of the former president of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha, who had his mandate revoked in 2016. The rapporteur is Rubens Pereira Júnior (PT-MA) . Civil society organizations protested against the speed of discussion of the mini-reform and pointed out problems that will weaken transparency.

União Brasil asked to add an excerpt to the text of the mini-reform that could provide amnesty for old debts of political parties. Unlike Amnesty’s proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) – also being processed in the House and which could forgive up to R$23 billion of party debts, according to entities’ calculations – all parties were against it. “If we approve this highlight, we will give Brazilian society a bad image through fines from parties”, said deputy Cabo Gilberto Silva (PL-PB).

Collective mandates

In a defeat for the government, the opposition overturned, by amendment, the existence of collective mandates, which consists of the division of a parliamentary mandate between several people.

The most controversial amendment between the parties deals with the division of leftovers. The original text intends to bring the 100/10 model. Leftovers are vacancies to be filled after defining candidates elected by the party quotient in the Legislature, defined based on a calculation of averages.

In this model, the candidate needs a minimum requirement of 10% of the electoral quorum both in the first phase of distribution of seats and disregards the exclusion clause. The party needs to have 100%.

Smaller parties claim that this could remove them from the dispute, as they may have single candidates with significant votes, contrary to the party – protested, in particular, PSOL, Novo and Podemos. “It’s a huge deal,” stated Chico Alencar (PSOL-RJ). The current model – the 80/20 – would make their lives easier in the competition. The 100/10 model prospered, even with the protest of smaller subtitles. The proposal is defended by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.