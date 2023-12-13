Budget Guidelines Law was approved by the board this Wednesday (Dec 13); proposal defines Budget priorities

The LDO project (Budget Guidelines Law) was included on the agenda of the National Congress session on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023). The proposal was approved by the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) this Tuesday (Dec 13) after the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), negotiate adjustments with the government. Previously, congressmen's expectation was to vote on the LDO next week, but, due to the tight calendar, the text was expected to be analyzed early. On Congress's agenda, there are another 19 projects and 40 presidential vetoes. The approved opinion of the LDO, among other measures, determines the amount of R$49 billion for parliamentary amendments and establishes the reduction of the preventive blockade ceiling (contingency) in the 2024 Budget.