The bill against animal suffering in livestock farming that has already been approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate will not enter into force on January 1, 2024. Outgoing Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Christian Union) has not yet succeeded in reaching an agreement in discussions with the largest livestock farming sectors (pigs, poultry, dairy cattle and calves), market parties and social organizations, which is a kind of practical appendix to the Act. animals should be. This is evident from a Monday by Adema letter sent to the House of Representatives.

The Hague already adopted the bill in 2021. The Party for the Animals saw this Vestering amendment, named after initiator and now resigned Member of Parliament Leonie Vestering, as the end of the current intensive livestock farming in the Netherlands. The party hoped that the amendment would be introduced on January 1, 2023 after approval by both Houses. However, right-wing parties, including Adema, were particularly critical. After review, the minister called the bill unclear and unenforceable, after which he proposed that the agreement be reached with interested parties and that the law only enter into force on January 1, 2024.

However, the interested parties still do not all agree with each other. Although the poultry and pig sectors have come to joint plans with the Animal Protection Society, this does not yet apply to the dairy cattle and veal sectors. Adema therefore has to deal with different supporters, each with their own “interests and wishes”, he says. The outgoing status of the cabinet also makes the introduction of the law difficult. According to Adema, the government cannot therefore provide “a long-term (financial) commitment”.

Supporters of the change in the law have long been afraid, partly due to the fall of the cabinet, that the amendment would not come into effect on January 1, 2024 and may even die a silent death. The agreement also had to tie in with the 'Agricultural Agreement', which collapsed in June of this year. It also suits the livestock sector to postpone an agreement, in view of a new right-wing cabinet including BBB.