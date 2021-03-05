Cillessen: Superb under the sticks, he prevented Gerard from scoring the second with a tremendous save in a heads-up shot from the Catalan. It also deprived Alcácer to score by stopping a powerful shot with his feet. He covered his stick well in a strong shot from Pedraza. Previously he could not do anything on the penalty since, although he hit the side, Gerard shot powerful and placed.

Correia: Without concentration errors, less than usual was projected in attack and thus the rear guard was not lost.



Paulista: He cut balls in all possible ways: head, low, with the instep and even Chilean. In addition, he participated in the distribution of the game and served Gayà a long ball in perfect depth.



Guillamón: He suffered a couple of slips that almost cost his team dearly, he was less wise than usual in the ball exit for what is his level, but in general terms it was a good game.



Gayà: The beginning and end of Valencia. He took the penalty for more than dubious hands and that was almost the only bad thing about his game. He dried Gerard during the first half and in attack he projected in a remarkable way with successful crosses and deep passes, in fact he was able to score with a ‘center-kick’ that Asenjo cleared with his feet. He focused a measured leather to Wass almost from the other end of the field that the Dane sent to the post and to the second he hooked a center from the opposite band that narrowly missed.



Racic: The Serbian had a good game in general terms and did not accuse seeing the yellow in the first ten minutes. He had a couple of aesthetic interventions stealing the ball with clean cuts, he also projected in attack, although a dangerous ball that he had finished it badly, and it was oxygen for Soler.



To usually do: In a game in which he was wrong in general terms, his pulse did not tremble on the penalty and he scored it by cheating Asenjo. The goal will serve him well for his confidence given it was difficult for him to be vertical and almost all his passes were flat, he lost two balls due to slips that caused yellow counters. He will not be in the Ciutat due to sanction.



Wass: Arriving at the rival area. The Dane had the tying goal with a header that crashed into the crossbar when the goal was already called



White: Of more less. He started with a lot of prominence on the left in tune with Gayà and took advantage of the fact that he was faster than Foyth to beat him in races repeatedly. In the second half he was fatigued and in an action with an advantage of 2 against 1 he tried with a soft shot.



Kang-in: After a great first half, in the second he disappeared. In those 45 minutes he was the protagonist in a three-quarter line and also almost in the center of the field helping Soler. He tested Asenjo with a shot from the area but the goal stopped. He connected once with Maxi giving him a good deep pass, but the Uruguayan decided badly.



Maxi Gomez: Better than the last weeks, his good game crowned him by forcing the penalty in 83, winning the position perfectly from Pedraza. In addition, for the first time in three days he finished off but his header went over the crossbar.

Changes

Gameiro: They did not find him in the spaces and that he was constantly pulling unchecks.



Guedes: War on your own. The Portuguese showed his quality with two actions in which he overflowed two yellow players, but ended up losing the leather or sending a shot to the clouds for waging war alone. He did not come down to defend on practically any occasion.

Vallejo: He returned to provide claw and fight, he made a dangerous driving in which he did not get on with Maxi, he gave it to space and Maxi waited for him

Olive: His entry ended up disconnecting the center of the yellow field.