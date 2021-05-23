-Remiro: Another relatively placid match from Cascante’s goal. He hardly had to make worthwhile speeches. 19 clean sheets of the season. He ends up as the best national goalkeeper and Luis Enrique does not seem to take it into account.

-Gorosabel: A superb season closed in Pamplona. He did it with another display of commitment and suffering. He didn’t shine, but he pulled his team from the side.

-Aritz Elustondo: A lot of damage was done early in the match with a blow to the head, but it was rebuilt to complete another remarkable encounter. It has been confirmed as the head of the rear.

-Le Normand: Enric Gallego could not catch any ball from above due to the great work of a Le Normand that still does not have a place in the French team.

-Monreal: Defensively he was superb. In attack it cost him a little more. A whole season in which he has had a bad time with injuries ends.

-Guevara: Better in advanced positions in the spinal cord than when he delayed his position. I alternate good times with other blackouts.

-Zubimendi: From less to more, after the break, the owner of the center of the field became. Another that ends a season of great growth.

-Silva: He is a luxury assistant, but in front of the rival goal it seems to be that it is done at night. Good support and party very committed to the group. He was able to score the first goal well before.

-Oyarzabal: Erratic and faulty throughout the game, he was unrecognizable. In the first part, nothing came of it. After the break he grew somewhat and was close to the goal, but very unfortunate. The feeling is that the season has been very long. He put his soul back on the grass.

-For your: He ran like a headless chicken. Because Beniel’s cannot be denied that he always tries, but this time he didn’t find his place in the field. He could not explore spaces and did not enjoy good chances.

-Isak: The hero of the match. He wasn’t having his best performance. But he fixed it all with his goal in the 87th minute that allows qualification for the Europa League. He finishes the best season of his career with 17 goals in the league alone.

-Januzaj: He came out as a savior as he did a year ago in the Metropolitan. A new lateral center taken out by the Belgian leads Real to the Europa League. The time he was on the pitch was a constant nuisance for Osasuna’s defense.

-Barrenetxea: A lot of effort and work in the little time they gave him.

-Carlos Fernández: He went out and stirred up the game, put it spicy so that the Real would give a ground to the front.

-Roberto López: final minutes in which I work very hard.