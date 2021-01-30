Courtois: He started with some doubts in the starts, but then he sustained Madrid in the first half with several worthwhile saves: first, with two saves on punt shots from Roger, the second with pure reflexes; then, another one further down, again within the shot of the ‘9’ of Levante. There was little he could do before Morales’ goal at 1-1. More of the same in the second half, stopping Roger’s penalty, after the protest from all of Madrid, who claimed that Vinicius’ lack of Clerc had been outside. His technical gesture at the penalty kick, with one foot behind the line to avoid replay, was brilliant. Roger himself shot him for 1-2, with little room for maneuver, and even so he almost cleared.

Odriozola: in his first intervention he almost bundled it in a ball that Courtois came out on. Then he went up a lot, but he lacked accompaniment, with Asensio embedding himself inside and leaving him the band. When he reached the baseline, he lacked skill in centering well. Morales gave him back work and on more than one occasion he beat his back, as in 1-1. It gave Rochina plenty of room to focus on the 1-2 play.

Militao: to forget. He started doubting on a loose ball that Courtois came out and then made a clear foul on Sergio León, when he went to Courtois, as the last man, although with Varane at his side. He was first cautioned, but the referee reviewed the action in the VAR and sent him off. It conditioned the Madrid game from minute 8.

Varane: Sergio León won his back with ease in the play that would end with a direct red to Militao. Then he had to struggle and had many difficulties with Roger, a headache throughout the first half. He adapted well to the new situation, better in the second half than in the first, like Madrid in general.

Mendy: With Madrid already 10, he went deep with Hazard in the middle, but he lacks clarity when there are no spaces and Madrid missed him. He was also unreliable behind, a hallmark of the French. He got stuck in a punt and generated a double chance for Roger that almost ended in a goal; Courtois prevented it, twice.

Casemiro: He started in his place, but with the expulsion of Militao he went to play central and it was noticed that it is a position where he does not shine as in the middle. And what is more important, Madrid noticed his absence in the medullary to prevent granota circulation. It was noted at 1-1, Melero crossed very alone because he was not there to cover the right. But he managed reasonably well for being a position he never occupies.

Modric: He had to swell to run after the expulsion of Militao, because he and Kroos lost that important coverage that Courtois gives them. Several races with intention, although without much clarity. He tried his shot from the front, without aim, missing a hair to intercept the pass that ended in Roger’s 1-2.

Kroos: great pass for Asensio in the 1-0, a long touch with the outside with which he left only the Balearic. Like Modric, a lot of work to cover Casemiro’s absence in the middle. Better with the ball than without it, Levante came out too easily crossing the white midfield. He almost sneaks into the area in extra time to make it 2-2, he was close to it.

Asensio: great definition for the 1-0, he held the run well with the ball and defined wonderfully with the right. Then he enjoyed another great opportunity that would have been 2-0; He jabbed a very long ball with genius, but got stuck in the definition with the right. He gave a recital of controls, he collaborated a lot in the departure of Madrid in times of stress. He left the site to Arribas in 82 ‘.

Benzema: little bit of French in the first half, without inspiration to clarify the fast exits of Madrid. He had a chance at the start, after a ride from Hazard, but the last touch was late. In the second half he enjoyed a clear chance for 2-1, but he got stuck in the shot; It was not entirely clear whether he wanted to shoot or center, in the end he did neither one thing nor the other. He left in 82 ‘for Mariano to enter.

Hazard: He started with a great ride from his own field to assist Benzema but the Frenchman was narrowly late. He had a lot of ball in the first half, but he does not finish facing and Mendy does not help him as Marcelo would do in similar circumstances. He left the site at 59 ‘to Vinicius.

Vinicius: entered 59 ‘for Hazard. His first intervention was a foul on Clerc on the Madrid area line, which was initially marked as a foul and then, after the VAR review, as a penalty. The Brazilian was late and bad. Then the team looked for him a lot to start on the right.

Mariano: entered in 82 ‘for Benzema, desperately looking for a tie.

Arribas: entered in 82 ‘for Asensio. With 1-2, a difficult ballot, but in the end they are minutes with the first team for the talented Castilla midfielder, whom Zidane has his eye on.