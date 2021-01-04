Ter Stegen: Had two outstanding actions that prevented a disaster. The first after a very uncomfortable transfer by Busquets who had to head the ball and the second after a spectacular heel from Rafa Mir who responded with success to the German goal on the same goal line. Outstanding, as always, in the exit of the ball.

Dest: He did not play a bad game, but his teammates do not help him in the game, since they hardly accompany him on the right foot. Hence, he can seldom conclude his actions or add depth because he has no one to combine. From time to time Pedri or Messi would drop by to give him a break. He was incomprehensibly replaced by Mingueza.

AraújoDefensively flawless, both in force and intensity. He has to improve in the exit of the ball because sometimes he transmits a lot of insecurity in driving.

Lenglet: The French central was little demanded, fully complying in all facets of the game. Very neat and safe in the ball exit, he made very few mistakes.

Sunrise: The left back is in a great moment of play. He was one of the offensive resources most used when giving depth to the game, very well escorted by Dembélé and Pedri. The partnership with Messi had several flashes, although this time it did not end in a goal.

Busquets: He was fed up with recovering divided balls, also serving great assists to his teammates, who could not take advantage of them. Especially one to Leo Messi who did not reach the ball by millimeters, with a great pass into the area.

De Jong: Scored the only goal of the game after a great assist from Messi, deflecting the ball just enough to end it at the back of the net. He is still in a great moment of play, especially when it comes to beating rivals with his power and change of pace. Spectacular in the defensive facet, where he recovered many balls and gave continuity in the game.

Messi: The first time he stepped on El Alcoraz he left his mark. Unimaginable dribbles in the space of a slab, implausible passes through a tangle of players, free kicks that had the stamp of the goal and hard shots that did not end in the back of the net by pure miracle. His commitment and leadership is indisputable. 750 matches of a genius.

Pedri: Great. This kid is the new King Midas of soccer because everything he does turns him into gold. Melons come to him and he turns them into real jewels. Recital of the canary’s game, with spurs, heels and first-touch assists. Her connection to Leo is of the highest voltage. The only thing missing is the goal, since he had two occasions only against the goalkeeper.

Dembélé: At this level, French is irreplaceable. Fast, powerful, solvent and ambitious. This is the Ousmane the fan wants to see on the field. Now it’s time to cross your fingers and pray that the injury is respected.

Braithwaite: His sacrifice on the field is unquestionable. Fight for all the balls and generous in pressure. He had a good chance, after a great movement inside the area, turning from the scoreboard, where he ended up shooting a bit forced. He is a center forward whose contribution is more important on the board than on the field.

CHANGES:

Migueza: He suffered a lot playing on the right wing. It is true that in the subsidiary he played in that position, but it seems uncomfortable and without resources.

Pjanic: The Bosnian replaced Busquets. He complied with the script.

Griezmann: Nothing remarkable. He played ten minutes.