Jaume: He was again unsure and doubtful. In the first outing he had to make, he measured badly and it almost cost his team a displeasure, in the goal it cannot be said that it was his fault, but because he did not move from under the sticks when he wanted to clear his mitt he crashed with the crossbar and the ball slipped into the goal.

Correia: The weak side of Valencia was his band, first due to his own mistakes since in a bad clearance he left Álex Fernández alone, but he shot wide. And above all because Espino only had to haggle easily to assist in both from Cádiz.

Diakhaby: Successful on most occasions, he became strong in the aerial balls.

Guillamón: From more to less, the youth squad was soft on the mark in the visitor goal, but saved the 0-2 on the line with his shoulder when Jaume was already beaten.

Gayà: Valencia began and ended in him. Protagonist in both areas, in one for shielding it and in the other for perforating it, his assistance to Maxi was in 79 but it could have arrived previously given the good centers he served.

Wass: A flat night that of the Dane who hardly brought danger to the rival area and did not carve out conduits either.

To usually do: Omnipresent and without fear of walking vertically, he had more depth with the ball at his feet than generating passes into space. Ledesma deprived him of the goal after a long shot with a good save.

Yunus: Misguided in the centers and uncoordinated with Correia to make plays on the right wing, his performance was very discreet.

Cheryshev: Active the Russian who had a leading role for his arrivals to the rival area. He took two shots from the front, but both went brushing the left post.

Gameiro: Combinative from the first minute, he was injured half an hour into the game when his performance was not being bad.

Maxi: He warned in the first half with a header that came out centered and Ledesma saved, but in the second half Gayà’s center made good, scoring the equalizer.

Changes

Kang-in Lee: His entry to the green gave the team more control in a three-quarter line but he did not have depth or could find his teammates in the spaces.

Alex Blanco: He entered to contribute imbalance and had a couple of good dribbles although he could not decide well to generate danger.

Vallejo: SC



Nephew: SC

