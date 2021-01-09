Ter Stegen: He had to be used thoroughly when he was practically still adjusting his gloves after a strong shot by Puertas from outside the area, to which he responded with a great intervention with a changed hand. It seemed like he was going to have piecework, but the truth is that it was just an anecdote. The rest of the meeting was very placid for the German.

Dest: He gave the scare when he touched his leg and seemed like he had trouble staying on the field. Fortunately he was able to continue without major setback, although he was seen with the handbrake set in some actions on the right wing

Mingueza: The young center-back played on the right, offering unbeatable performance, especially thanks to his speed and ability to anticipate. He never took a chance on the ball. Every day you see him more settled in the first team. Of course, playing as a central and not as a right back.

Umtiti: He played the 90 minutes. He started with little security behind, playing very thick and with alarming slowness, where Soldier was eating his toast all the time. But little by little he gained confidence and he was even seen at the end with ease and confidence. The Frenchman will hardly forget this match, as he had not played a full match for seven months.

Sunrise: Extraordinary, both in waste of powers and in the ability to monopolize his gang. He saw a yellow one for protesting. This time he looked for Pedri more than Messi.

Busquets: Accidental protagonist of Messi’s first goal, involuntarily touching the ball with his hand when trying to control, which the Granada players protested a lot. Apart from that specific play, his game overflowed with quality and talent from every pore. It had been a long time since he had been seen playing as comfortable as Badia’s.

From Jong: Superlative. He is surely in his best moment since he wears the Blaugrana shirt. He monopolizes the midfield game with an almost insulting authority. Powerful in driving, he was close to completing a ‘coast to coast’, but the ball went excessively high. Koeman decided to give him rest with the luminous 4-0, aware that he will need his best version in the next games.

Dembélé: Despite giving Griezmann a measured assist to score the fourth goal, he was not as accurate as on other occasions. In any case, his game is always a powerful offensive resource in the Barcelona game. He tried to score twice, starting from the right wing. The best news is that he adds his third game as a starter without sequels. Koeman gave him a break from minute 71.

Pedri: Great. The canary is being the revelation of LaLiga. Spectacular when giving speed to the ball, always playing with discretion, sacrificing in defensive work and always looking for Leo Messi, as his best partner in attack. A foul that was made on the edge of the area served for Leo to score the third. Another who was substituted for upcoming appointments.

Griezmann: The Frenchman begins to provide solutions more than problems on the field. He scored two goals and gave Messi an assist. In addition, he sacrifices himself in defensive work and does not hide in attack, always looking for uncheck marks. The ‘Little Prince’ begins to crown himself. We will see if he ends up abdicating or we are facing the beginning of a long reign.

Messi: Koeman asked him in the 63rd minute if he could change him and the Argentine gave the go-ahead. Until that moment, the Argentine had once again signed a spectacular game, with two goals, one of them from a foul, after a long time trying to no avail. Playing like this and with the ‘feeling’ that he is exhibiting with his teammates on the field, it seems that the next president will have it very easy to convince the Argentine star of his continuity.

CHANGES:

Braithwaite: Always an interesting resource, both for its claw and for its sacrifice. It caused a very dangerous foul, including the rival’s red, which Pjanic missed.

Pjanic: The Bosnian played a correct game in the 26 minutes he was on the field.

Riqui Puig: In the few minutes given to him by Koeman, 19, he continues to show that he always has something different to contribute.

Trincao: He needs to loosen up a bit more, but he is young and has a great future.

Junior: He played just over ten minutes, playing a changed band.