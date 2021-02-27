Cillessen: He was able to do more on both goals. In Arambarri’s, which was a great goal, it was poorly outlined since he was very focused on the goal, when the Uruguayan’s position was somewhat heeled and he had to take one more step. Mata’s goal passed between his legs.

Correia: At 2 minutes he had already overwhelmed Olivera, an action that he repeated on countless occasions, the problem was that his centers never found a finisher. He saw the yellow unfairly in an inning in which he touched the ball.

Diakhaby: He returned from injury and could not have a worse return. He saw the red for trusting himself to receive a pass and was forced to miss Mata being the last defender, which left his team in an impossible situation to overcome the game.

Gabriel: He avoided seeing the red one by the hair, since Mata was off the previous game. He was good for a large part of the game, however in the second goal the azulón did not overlap well with Mata himself, who was seen with plenty of space to finish off.

Gayà: Sweat and blood in his game 250. The captain who was incisive in attack, forced the yellow to Unal in a play in which he ended up bleeding

Wass: Little prominence from the Danish, who had a header in the first half, but could not overwhelm the local sides. He ended up playing almost like another midfielder.

Racic: Lazy party of the Serbian, who was erratic in easy deliveries and did not have as much arrival to the area as on other occasions. Defensively it was not known to do with the control of the middle of the field.

To usually do: Another difficult night for the Valencian, who could barely connect three-four passes in a row. The ‘Chinese’ suffered with the pressure of the Azulones players and did not find the support he was looking for in his teammates, so in most occasions he chose to make back passes.

Yunus: Bad night. The American made his debut at Valencia with a changed band and his performance was plagued with errors: He gave away several corners, lost key balls that the rear had to correct and could barely overflow.

Kang-in Lee: He was once again the best of his team, with controls that gave his team an advantage, key depth passes and for forcing a yellow to Cabaco, which could have been red. Like ‘but’, in an action in which Maxi was unmarked and could stay alone, he chose to shoot sending the ball high. He was even kicked in the identity card but did not fall into provocations.

Maxi Gomez: The day of the groundhog for Maxi, a: who did not get any ‘drinkable’ ball but who also did not know how to make any occasion. Eighth consecutive game without scoring for the Uruguayan.

Changes

Guillamón: He entered to withstand the blue siege and did not make any difference in the rear either.

Gameiro: He brought verticality and the ability to uncheck, he had a chance of danger a bit heeled, but he finished badly and sent it almost out of band.

Cutrone: He barely had time to touch a ball, in which he missed the delivery to Gameiro.



Olive: Little presence in the center of the field, but it is that in just ten minutes he did not have time to settle on the green.

