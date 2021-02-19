-Remiro: Despite receiving four goals, he was the best by far for Real Sociedad. He stopped four very clear heads up from Manchester, avoiding a scandalous win. Too bad that the false start of the first goal spoils his overall performance a bit. He was sold on the other three goals.

-Zaldua: Too late to forget, that above with a worrying muscle injury. United played all the time for his band and they looked for his back all the time too easily. The third goal portrays his performance. Easy center to the hands of Henderson, who takes Fred out quickly, and he goes deep through the band of San Sebastian to Rashford, who makes it 0-3.

-Zubeldia: He suffered the whole game with the balls behind him. Thus came three of the four goals. His weaknesses as a center back were quickly exposed. His worst game as a central defender.

-Monreal: His band held up well, as it shows that they always wanted to enter from the right. An error of his could cost a goal before the 0-1; and the 0-4 arrives on its flank. Just approved.

-Illarramendi: In a match of such physical demand, it was noticed that he is still green and he still needs to regain his best form. He was always late and was totally overtaken by McTominay and Fred.

-Merino: He tried, but without success. Entangled in the physical power in front of him, at no time could he impose himself on the core.

-Silva: Missing in action. La Real was not able to find him and paid dearly. Physically he still needs to improve a lot.

-Oyarzabal: No ball, nothing to reproach him for. But with the ball, he was horrible, and it is not usual for him.

-Januzaj: For the good and the bad, this is the Belgian. And from there it is qualified. And he was far from hurting United, except for the first five minutes.

-For your: He brought something different when he came out, but with the same luck as the others.

-Gorosabel: More successful than Zaldua, at least he was close to the goal of Real and closed his band well in defense.

-Guevara: Decent work in the core since it came out.

-Barrenetxea: Oyarzabal had to be given rest. At least he had time to finish off his head.